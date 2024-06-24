The Beauty From Heeramandi

Since the release of Heeramandi, love has been pouring in for Abha Ranta who plays the beautiful Mallikajaan.

Abha, who originally wanted to become a doctor, later chose to model and act.

A natural in front of the camera, she makes for a lovely fashionista.

Her brief career in fashion designing influences her style choices and that's what makes her wardrobe so lajawab.

IMAGE: Abha will cast a spell on you in her black kurta and gorgeous jhumkas.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Abha Ranta/Instagram

IMAGE: A strappy tee, blue jeans, curls in place... this young lady is ready for a fun day.

IMAGE: Fans think Abha should experiment with more colours but she loves the world of monochrome.

IMAGE: Why look to the sky for inspiration when Abha has this stunning shade of blue just for you?

IMAGE: Her printed kurta is as beautiful as her smile.

IMAGE: She's a darling in this fitted grey number.

IMAGE: Romance is in the air for Abha who will knock your socks off in red.