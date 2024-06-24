News
The Beauty From Heeramandi

By REDIFF STYLE
June 24, 2024 15:56 IST
Since the release of Heeramandi, love has been pouring in for Abha Ranta who plays the beautiful Mallikajaan. 

Abha, who originally wanted to become a doctor, later chose to model and act.

A natural in front of the camera, she makes for a lovely fashionista.

Her brief career in fashion designing influences her style choices and that's what makes her wardrobe so lajawab

IMAGE: Abha will cast a spell on you in her black kurta and gorgeous jhumkas. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Abha Ranta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A strappy tee, blue jeans, curls in place... this young lady is ready for a fun day. 

 

IMAGE: Fans think Abha should experiment with more colours but she loves the world of monochrome. 

 

IMAGE: Why look to the sky for inspiration when Abha has this stunning shade of blue just for you?

 

IMAGE: Her printed kurta is as beautiful as her smile. 

 

IMAGE: She's a darling in this fitted grey number. 

 

IMAGE: Romance is in the air for Abha who will knock your socks off in red. 

REDIFF STYLE
