Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Cutest Tiranga Moment!

The Cutest Tiranga Moment!

By Dr PRIYANKA GOYAL
August 10, 2022 17:01 IST
We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you will celebrate the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Check out the Goyal family's moment of pride.

How the Goyals celebrate Independence Day

"We unfurl and raise the Tiranga at our home in Mahima Iris, Jaipur, every year," says Dr Priyanka Goyal seen here with her husband Dr Lubhesh Goyal and daughters.

How the Goyals celebrate Independence Day

"This year, our little ones -- Siya, 5, and Avika, 2 -- joined us," she adds, sharing this picture of the adorable siblings.

Do watch Siya and Avika's cute video below:

 

Dear readers, how will you celebrate your Tiranga this 75th Independence Day?

Will you unfurl it outside your window? Or raise it on your terrace? Will you choose to wear it on your person?

Please share your pride in the Tiranga with the world. Mail your picture, with you and the National Flag, to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Tiranga), along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE.

Dr PRIYANKA GOYAL
