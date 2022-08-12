Tiranga Pic: From Sydney, With Love

We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you will celebrate the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Jintee Sarma from Sydney, Australia, writes: "We are a family of 3. In the picture is our 5-year-old son, Rishon Warathe.

"Though he is an Australian citizen, it doesn't stop him from celebrating India's Independence Day."

"He loves drawing and colouring the Tiranga each year. He proudly sings the national anthem and calls himself an Indian," says Jintee.

"The Tiranga inspires him to stay connected to his roots, origin, culture and to live an extraordinary life."

Dear readers, how will you celebrate your Tiranga this 75th Independence Day?

Will you unfurl it outside your window? Or raise it on your terrace? Will you choose to wear it on your person?

Please share your pride in the Tiranga with the world. Mail your picture, with you and the National Flag, to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Tiranga), along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE.