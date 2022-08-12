News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Tiranga Pic: From Sydney, With Love

Tiranga Pic: From Sydney, With Love

By JINTEE SARMA
August 12, 2022 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you will celebrate the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

 

Jintee Sarma from Sydney, Australia, writes: "We are a family of 3. In the picture is our 5-year-old son, Rishon Warathe.

"Though he is an Australian citizen, it doesn't stop him from celebrating India's Independence Day."

"He loves drawing and colouring the Tiranga each year. He proudly sings the national anthem and calls himself an Indian," says Jintee.

"The Tiranga inspires him to stay connected to his roots, origin, culture and to live an extraordinary life."

Dear readers, how will you celebrate your Tiranga this 75th Independence Day?

Will you unfurl it outside your window? Or raise it on your terrace? Will you choose to wear it on your person?

Please share your pride in the Tiranga with the world. Mail your picture, with you and the National Flag, to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Tiranga), along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JINTEE SARMA
COMMENT
Print this article
A 4 YO's Tiranga Moment!
A 4 YO's Tiranga Moment!
Auckland To Lakkihalli: Har Ghar Tiranga
Auckland To Lakkihalli: Har Ghar Tiranga
Send Us Pictures Of Your Tiranga And You
Send Us Pictures Of Your Tiranga And You
2000 live cartridges recovered in Delhi ahead of I-Day
2000 live cartridges recovered in Delhi ahead of I-Day
NYC's I-Day plan: Khadi tiranga, giant flag on Hudson
NYC's I-Day plan: Khadi tiranga, giant flag on Hudson
Rs 3,000 cr in govt kitty from windfall tax on oil cos
Rs 3,000 cr in govt kitty from windfall tax on oil cos
Recipe: Nadiya's Tricolour Cake
Recipe: Nadiya's Tricolour Cake

More like this

The Cutest Tiranga Moment!

The Cutest Tiranga Moment!

Charni Rd To Chennai! Tiranga Flies High

Charni Rd To Chennai! Tiranga Flies High

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances