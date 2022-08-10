News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Charni Road To Chennai! Tiranga Flies High

Charni Road To Chennai! Tiranga Flies High

By YESHWANT NEGI, ANSHUMAAN RAMANATHAN, KEVAL ASHER
August 10, 2022 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We'd asked you to send us your pictures about how you will celebrate the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Presenting the latest set of responses we've received.

Charni Road, south MumbaI, resident Keval Asher sent us a photograph of the Tiranga clicked at Kalsubai, one of the highest mountain peaks in Maharashtra, with the message: 'Happy Independence Day'

 

'Proud to be an Indian. Let's all do it. Jai Hind,' says Yeshwant Negi sharing this picture of the Tricolour hoisted at his residence near IIT-Bombay in Powai, north east Mumbai.

 

Tiranga photograph

That is Anshumaan Ramanathan with the Tiranga at Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

Dear readers, how will you celebrate your Tiranga this 75th Independence Day?

Will you unfurl it outside your window? Or raise it on your terrace? Will you choose to wear it on your person?

Please share your pride in the Tiranga with the world. Mail your picture, with you and the National Flag, to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Tiranga), along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
YESHWANT NEGI, ANSHUMAAN RAMANATHAN, KEVAL ASHER
COMMENT
Print this article
Send Us Pictures Of Your Tiranga And You
Send Us Pictures Of Your Tiranga And You
Auckland To Lakkihalli: Har Ghar Tiranga
Auckland To Lakkihalli: Har Ghar Tiranga
Watch! The making of the Tiranga
Watch! The making of the Tiranga
Mr Putin, How Many More Funerals?
Mr Putin, How Many More Funerals?
Raksha Bandhan Recipe: Dahi Vadas
Raksha Bandhan Recipe: Dahi Vadas
SC grants bail to Varavara Rao on medical grounds
SC grants bail to Varavara Rao on medical grounds
Aamir Vs Akshay: Who Will Win BO Battle?
Aamir Vs Akshay: Who Will Win BO Battle?

More like this

Hoist The Tricolour, Folks!

Hoist The Tricolour, Folks!

SEE: Sydney to Jaipur! Young kids sing Jana Gana Mana

SEE: Sydney to Jaipur! Young kids sing Jana Gana Mana

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances