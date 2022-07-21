News
Mira, Shibani, Rhea Bare Their Shoulders

Mira, Shibani, Rhea Bare Their Shoulders

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 21, 2022 08:45 IST
Off-shoulder outfits are a perfect way to glam up your look and show off those beautiful collarbones.  

Here's how the divas do it. 

 
IMAGE: Planning a glamorous night out with your friends? 
Take notes from Parineeti Chopra's closet and embrace a strapless gown that is high on drama. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: If the weather is chilly, remember to carry a jacket when you step out in a tube dress like the one Esha Gupta is wearing.
It will keep you cozy and elevate your style. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor puts her shoulders front and centre in this mustard yellow ruched bodycon dress. 
It's a fun way to sport the trend and makes for an awesome party look. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Think the off-the-shoulder look is meant only for formal occasions? 
Naah, says Mira Kapoor
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Draw inspiration from Ananya Panday's blush cropped top.
The white shorts and pink shoes add to the fun.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan ups her swimwear game in a strapless multicoloured bikini top that features a knot at the back. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor joins the off-the-shoulder brigade in an adorable off-white lace dress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar shows you how to rock a tube dress in a minimalistic manner for an evening event. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
VOTE! Mrunal Vs Mouni: Who Wore This Sari Better?

VOTE! Mrunal Vs Mouni: Who Wore This Sari Better?

Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?

Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?

