Mira, Shibani, Rhea Bare Their Shoulders

Off-shoulder outfits are a perfect way to glam up your look and show off those beautiful collarbones.
Here's how the divas do it.
IMAGE: Planning a glamorous night out with your friends?
Take notes from Parineeti Chopra's closet and embrace a strapless gown that is high on drama.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: If the weather is chilly, remember to carry a jacket when you step out in a tube dress like the one Esha Gupta is wearing.
It will keep you cozy and elevate your style.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor puts her shoulders front and centre in this mustard yellow ruched bodycon dress.
It's a fun way to sport the trend and makes for an awesome party look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Think the off-the-shoulder look is meant only for formal occasions?
Naah, says Mira Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Draw inspiration from Ananya Panday's blush cropped top.
The white shorts and pink shoes add to the fun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan ups her swimwear game in a strapless multicoloured bikini top that features a knot at the back.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor joins the off-the-shoulder brigade in an adorable off-white lace dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar shows you how to rock a tube dress in a minimalistic manner for an evening event.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com