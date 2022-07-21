Mira, Shibani, Rhea Bare Their Shoulders

Off-shoulder outfits are a perfect way to glam up your look and show off those beautiful collarbones.

Here's how the divas do it.

IMAGE: Planning a glamorous night out with your friends?

Take notes from Parineeti Chopra's closet and embrace a strapless gown that is high on drama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: If the weather is chilly, remember to carry a jacket when you step out in a tube dress like the one Esha Gupta is wearing.

It will keep you cozy and elevate your style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor puts her shoulders front and centre in this mustard yellow ruched bodycon dress.

It's a fun way to sport the trend and makes for an awesome party look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Think the off-the-shoulder look is meant only for formal occasions?

Naah, says Mira Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Draw inspiration from Ananya Panday's blush cropped top.

The white shorts and pink shoes add to the fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan ups her swimwear game in a strapless multicoloured bikini top that features a knot at the back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor joins the off-the-shoulder brigade in an adorable off-white lace dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar shows you how to rock a tube dress in a minimalistic manner for an evening event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com