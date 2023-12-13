News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Vijay's Pretty Co-Star From Thalapathy 68

Meet Vijay's Pretty Co-Star From Thalapathy 68

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: December 13, 2023 12:29 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Meenaakshi Chaudhary/Instagram

You got to hand it to Meenaakshi Chaudhary for knowing how to have fun with her clothes. 

The actor -- who has some interesting films in her kitty including Vijay's Thalapathy 68, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar -- is a natural when it comes to posing.

Her outfits have a youthful, edgy spin and she knows how to mix Western silhouettes and traditional wear with ease.

IMAGE: Meenaakshi is all smiles in her 'favourite avatar'.

 

IMAGE: The super-chic beauty pageant winner shows you exactly how to wear varying prints.

 

IMAGE: Talk about painting the town pink...

 

IMAGE: Yep, she can give off major festive feels.

 

IMAGE: She lets her hair draw attention to her gorgeous face.

 

IMAGE: Meenaakshi at the SIIMA Awards... When you are looking this pretty, selfie toh banta hai.

 

IMAGE: It's not hard for her to slay even in a basic T-shirt and ripped denims.

 

IMAGE: Who knew playing with textures could result in such gorgeousness?

 

IMAGE: 'Sleep deprived but still smiling' in all-black.

 

IMAGE: That smile gets us... Every. Single. Time.

 

