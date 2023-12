Parvathy Thiruvothu likes to keep things simple.

She does not like the clothes she wears to be too flashy and favours Indie brands big time.

While black is the Kadak Singh actor's favourite shade, she does love a dash of colour once in a while.

IMAGE: A black bindi and black blouse, when paired with a white sari, make for such a timeless feel.

IMAGE: She soaks in the sun in a rust-coloured maxi.

IMAGE: Co-ords? Of course!

IMAGE: Getting comfortable in a pretty pink nightie.

IMAGE: She likes doing the unusual, like teaming a polka-dotted sari with a linen jacket.

IMAGE: Parvathy's black dress does all the talking as she blissfully pouts away.

IMAGE: Pretty shades for a pretty lady with a pretty smile.

IMAGE: Want to protect yourself from the sun during your holiday? All you need is a great white shirt, say Parvathy.