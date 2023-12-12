What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?

Rajshri Deshpande's impressive roster includes Angry Indian Goddesses, Sacred Games, Trial By Fire and, now, Joram.

But what does this actor, who loves variety in her roles, choose to wear when she is off-screen?

You'll find that she's just as confident in a sari as she is in a pantsuit.

A fan of colours, she gracefully walks the perfect line between subtle and sexy.

IMAGE: Rajshri shines in hot pink as she poses with her Asian Academy Creative Award.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rajshri Deshpande/Instagram

IMAGE: Her off-duty style is incomplete without a sari moment.

With ear cuffs making their way back into the fashion charts, Rajshri swaps her regular earrings for something exquisite.

IMAGE: The actor makes a powerful presence in a crisp, all-white, three-piece pantsuit.

IMAGE: It could have been just your regular co-ord. Then, she added the long embellished jacket.

IMAGE: How pretty is that!

Rajshri's borrowed the sari from her sister and the nath (nose ring) and attitude from her mother for her visit to the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

IMAGE: When she meets Vidya Balan, who also loves her saris, it's 12 yards of elegance.



