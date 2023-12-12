News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?

What's Common Between Rajshri And Vidya Balan?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 12, 2023 11:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajshri Deshpande's impressive roster includes Angry Indian Goddesses, Sacred Games, Trial By Fire and, now, Joram.

But what does this actor, who loves variety in her roles, choose to wear when she is off-screen?

You'll find that she's just as confident in a sari as she is in a pantsuit.

A fan of colours, she gracefully walks the perfect line between subtle and sexy.  

IMAGE: Rajshri shines in hot pink as she poses with her Asian Academy Creative Award. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Rajshri Deshpande/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her off-duty style is incomplete without a sari moment.
With ear cuffs making their way back into the fashion charts, Rajshri swaps her regular earrings for something exquisite.  

 

IMAGE: The actor makes a powerful presence in a crisp, all-white, three-piece pantsuit. 

  

IMAGE: It could have been just your regular co-ord. Then, she added the long embellished jacket.

 

IMAGE: How pretty is that! 
Rajshri's borrowed the sari from her sister and the nath (nose ring) and attitude from her mother for her visit to the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. 

 

IMAGE: When she meets Vidya Balan, who also loves her saris, it's 12 yards of elegance.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Pankaj Tripathi's Drop-Dead Gorgeous Co-Star
Pankaj Tripathi's Drop-Dead Gorgeous Co-Star
Suhana Or Khushi: Who Has Better Style? VOTE
Suhana Or Khushi: Who Has Better Style? VOTE
Doesn't Mommy-To-Be Sheetal Massey Look Amazing?
Doesn't Mommy-To-Be Sheetal Massey Look Amazing?
Woman's eyes removed for autopsy in UP, kin alleges...
Woman's eyes removed for autopsy in UP, kin alleges...
WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep's Reception
WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep's Reception
'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'
'England will get absolutely destroyed in India'
Art 370 verdict upheld integrity of India: Modi
Art 370 verdict upheld integrity of India: Modi

More like this

Chamak, Isha, Chamak!

Chamak, Isha, Chamak!

It's Party At The Back For Pragya, Suhana, Amrya...

It's Party At The Back For Pragya, Suhana, Amrya...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances