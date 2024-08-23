Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Unapologetically Uorfi

What majorly works is Uorfi's complete lack of inhibitions and ease in front of the camera, analyses Mayur Sanap.

In the buzzing online world, one name that remains a subject of fascination is Uorfi Javed.

Known for her blingy fashion and bold statements, the 25 year old has carved a unique brand for herself that's difficult to look past whenever it appears on our social media feed.

In Director Sandeep Kukreja's Follow Kar Lo Yaar, the nine-episode series goes beyond the glamorous exterior of brand Uorfi and tries to examines the freewheeling mindset of a person traversing through the complex nature of fame and money.

We get a peep into Uorfi's side B as the show delves into her troubled past, her anger issues, her entrepreneurial dreams and the kind of equation she has with her family, mainly her five siblings and mother.

But despite the show's tall ambitions, the part docu-drama, part reality show style emulating the Kardashian brand of entertainment, often blunts down the inherently edgy quality of the subject matter.

At one point, Uorfi blurts out: 'Ya toh main mar jaaungi ya duniya ko pagal bana dungi. (Either I will die or I will make the world go crazy).'

This is the person so unapologetic about her aspirations and her ways of life that her 'famous for being famous' attitude feels almost palpable.

What majorly works is Uorfi's complete lack of inhibitions and ease in front of the camera.

However, the same cannot be said about her sisters, who also dominate the screen time.

They have an air about them that implies the need of acting out of attention deficit.

The show also falters at places when the petty dramatics and verbal altercations between them are lingered on more than necessary. But that's probably in sync with the nature of the content.

In times when 'cringe binge' is actually a legit streaming genre, this show is designed to evoke a certain reaction: Good, bad or ugly.

Is it entertaining? That depends on you.

The review is based on the five episodes that reviewer watched.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar streams on Amazon Prime Video.

