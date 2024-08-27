Keeping Up With Uorfi Javed's Style

Uorfi Javed, who tasted success after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 1, now has a reality show, Follow Karlo Yaar.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it's all about Uorfi, her ambition to be an entrepreneur and her dysfunctional family and it has a lot of drama.

Her unusual fashion approach is a big part of the show, of course!

Namrata Thakker looks at how Ms Javed pulls off some of the most bizarre outfits with so much confidence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Uorfi/Instagram

Uorfi makes her chaotically colourful co-ord set with jacket work very well.

Did you know she ran away from home at 17 and started getting fillers and botox since the age of 18?

Uorfi wears a sari with a sexy twist.

Who needs a hug when you can wear one! That's what her Halloween inspired outfit seems to say.

Raising temperature in a bold and shimmery silver two-piece bikini.

Do you think Uorfi's bubblegum top is cool?

In the reality show, Uorfi reveals she wants to get a boob job done but her sister refrains her from doing it as she weighs only 39.5 kilos.

Only Ms Javed can wear a top made of chunky chains and look this badass.

That's Uorfi's way of wearing the classic pant-and-shirt look.

Also, that top is made from the sleeves and collar of an old shirt.

Wearing a mosaic dress of her very own photographs, that's Uorfi simply staying true to her style.

Uorfi has acted in television shows, has done Bigg Boss, is a social media personality and has a reality show. But her dream is to be an entrepreneur and she wants to start a women's solution wear company.

Here's the 26 year old rocking a khakhi backless shirt with a pair of denims.

Uorfi redefins power dressing in her signature style.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com