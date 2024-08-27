Keeping Up With Uorfi Javed's Style

Uorfi Javed, who tasted success after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 1, now has a reality show, Follow Karlo Yaar.
Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it's all about Uorfi, her ambition to be an entrepreneur and her dysfunctional family and it has a lot of drama.
Her unusual fashion approach is a big part of the show, of course!
Namrata Thakker looks at how Ms Javed pulls off some of the most bizarre outfits with so much confidence.
Uorfi makes her chaotically colourful co-ord set with jacket work very well.
Did you know she ran away from home at 17 and started getting fillers and botox since the age of 18?
Uorfi wears a sari with a sexy twist.
Who needs a hug when you can wear one! That's what her Halloween inspired outfit seems to say.
Raising temperature in a bold and shimmery silver two-piece bikini.
Do you think Uorfi's bubblegum top is cool?
In the reality show, Uorfi reveals she wants to get a boob job done but her sister refrains her from doing it as she weighs only 39.5 kilos.
Only Ms Javed can wear a top made of chunky chains and look this badass.
That's Uorfi's way of wearing the classic pant-and-shirt look.
Also, that top is made from the sleeves and collar of an old shirt.
Wearing a mosaic dress of her very own photographs, that's Uorfi simply staying true to her style.
Uorfi has acted in television shows, has done Bigg Boss, is a social media personality and has a reality show. But her dream is to be an entrepreneur and she wants to start a women's solution wear company.
Here's the 26 year old rocking a khakhi backless shirt with a pair of denims.
Uorfi redefins power dressing in her signature style.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com