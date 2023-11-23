Nyla Usha: Is She Kerala's Hottest RJ?

One look at Kerala-based RJ Nyla Usha's pix and you will want to ask her 'Why so pretty, da?'

While she's also an actress (she played Manju in King Of Kotha and Nancy in Paappan) and a television host, she is not just a pretty face.

Her style is always on point and she lives by the simple rule: Wear, repeat and rejoice.

'Who says you can't repeat a fabulous outfit?' asks the Trivandrum based stunner.

Most importantly, for Nyla, her 'inner muse is always happy seeing her in a sari'.

IMAGE: Hello sunshine! The sundari penne is forever in a yellow state of mind.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nyla Usha/Instagram

IMAGE: She takes the leap and goes for a matching green three-piece that cements her status as a fashionista.

IMAGE: Ladies, please take note of her beach style; it will leave you wanting a tropical vacay right away.

IMAGE: She paints such a happy picture that she makes you smile as well.

IMAGE: Checks and linen make a comfy combo.

And don't forget the hair!

IMAGE: There's nothing mellow about this pantsuit! She beats the blues in head-to-toe yellow.

IMAGE: Did someone say flirty? Nyla looks ready to dance in polka dots and tiers that are meant for twirling.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com