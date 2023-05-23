News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dolly Chali Cannes

Dolly Chali Cannes

By REDIFF STYLE
May 23, 2023 12:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Madonna is the OG when it comes to conical bras.

But Dolly Singh artfully revived the trend when she made her steamy debut as an apsara at Cannes.

Watching her hypnotisingly boogy down the red carpet almost made us break into the catchy opening bars of Ajay-Atul's Marathi tune Apsara aali indrapuritun khaali from the film Natarang.

In a strappy pointed-tops bra, dowsed in thousands of shiny pearls... A silk-satin dhoti-style skirt... The enchanting cape, half sliding off her shoulders to create the most theatrical train... Did she look phat!

Old Bollywood Madhubala-era glam took centre-stage when the actor-content creator caused a stir in the filmi French town in an ensemble that seemed as if she was stepping out of a souffle of the fluffiest cumulus clouds.

IMAGE: An Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation, it was brought to life by stylist Mohit Rai. And credit for fixing her cape a zillion times through the day, goes to her manager Ruchi Patel.
Dolly, who once wrote a style blog titled Spill the Sass, 'kept the hair long and apsara-like, that weighed half my body weight'.
Her reason: 'Beauty is pain, right?'
Photographs: Kind courtesy Dolly Singh/Instagram 

 

IMAGE: Clad in acres of white mulayam resham she could be cast in the next Dove soap ad with a catchy tagline like elevate your bliss or unmask the new pearly you. 

 

IMAGE: Her cloudiness surpassed anything you could find under the roof of the world, even when you looked out your plane window above 40,000 feet. It was otherworldly.
Dolly's Cannes wardrobe outing did cost her social media fans some khushi ke aasu -- that's Modern Love for you.

 

IMAGE: Ms Badal looks back over her Double XL cape. No need to wonder why she is the face of Colgate Visible White.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Urvashi's Flower Dance At Cannes
Urvashi's Flower Dance At Cannes
Cannes: Shruti Steals the Show In Black
Cannes: Shruti Steals the Show In Black
Bigg Boss 10's Sapna Choudhary At Cannes
Bigg Boss 10's Sapna Choudhary At Cannes
Diana Gets Bubble-Wrapped!
Diana Gets Bubble-Wrapped!
Imran gets bail in 8 cases over Islamabad violence
Imran gets bail in 8 cases over Islamabad violence
Why You Must Avoid Plastic Containers
Why You Must Avoid Plastic Containers
Recipe: Zelda's Devrani Lasagne
Recipe: Zelda's Devrani Lasagne

More like this

Vote! Aishwarya's STRANGE Cannes Outfits

Vote! Aishwarya's STRANGE Cannes Outfits

Diana's Chic Cannes Tuxedo

Diana's Chic Cannes Tuxedo

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances