Pia-Tara: Seeing Double?

One is an actor. The other is a professional ballet dancer.

They are both beach babies who have grown up by the sea and are happiest digging their toes into the sand.

The two have identical taste in fashion and, when put together, they're a house on fire.

Twins Pia and Tara Sutaria have often mimicked each other's style choices and we wouldn't be surprised if they exchange clothes.

Actor Tara makes time for Pia's dance school ICMD India's annual show, chipping in with hair and make-up duties and backstage production work.

The sisters vacay together and 'Chef P and T' often cook their favourite 'pan seared scallops in lemon butter and black truffle spaghetti with a splash of white wine and cold tomato and burrata on garlic butter toasts' for dinner.

IMAGE: How can Tara make a simple spaghetti top look so stunning?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pia Sutaria/Instagram and Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Pia is not far behind! She sizzles in this sun-kissed pic.

IMAGE: Weekends are meant for relaxation and reading.

Tara gets into the mood in a bath robe that looks as comfy as a pair of PJs.

IMAGE: When Pia dresses in breezy white...

IMAGE: And Tara chooses the same outfit!

IMAGE: Unbuttoned shirts are great fun with matching bustiers and denims.

IMAGE: Tara has an enviable bod that's perfect for the beach.

The sea shell bralette is an ode to the actor's holiday mood.

IMAGE: An amazing smile -- that's how Pia likes to accessorise her off-the-shoulder corset-style top.

IMAGE: Tara likes corset tops as well.

IMAGE: White is a colour you will see on repeat in the sisters' wardrobes; they also share a common love for denim shorts.

IMAGE: When the twins twin!

IMAGE: Now, what made 'P & T' laugh like that?