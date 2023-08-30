Ankita's In Love With...

The poster girl of ethnic style, Ankita Sharma is forever in desi mode.

No matter what the occasion is, she's got a salwar suit to match.

The Chandigarh beauty -- you've seen her in Ek Shringaar -- Swabhiman, Laajwanti and Laal Ishq -- is a fashion influencer and a former winner of NDTV Prime's reality show, Ticket To Bollywood.

A natural performer, she loves to pose up a storm in pleated anarkalis, easy-going printed kurtas and sequinned saris.

IMAGE: Bring on the bling! There can never be such a thing as too many sequins.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ankita Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Boring? What's that, asks Ankita, as she pairs a layered cotton skirt with a glittery blouse and a mirrorwork dupatta.

IMAGE: Can you blame her for looking so fabulous in blue?

IMAGE: The outfits keep changing but that sweet smile remains the same.

IMAGE: Her ada when she wears an anarkali is 10/10!

IMAGE: There's no going wrong in a gold-on-gold outfit.