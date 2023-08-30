News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Ankita's In Love With...

Ankita's In Love With...

By REDIFF STYLE
August 30, 2023 12:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The poster girl of ethnic style, Ankita Sharma is forever in desi mode.

No matter what the occasion is, she's got a salwar suit to match.

The Chandigarh beauty -- you've seen her in Ek Shringaar -- Swabhiman, Laajwanti and Laal Ishq -- is a fashion influencer and a former winner of NDTV Prime's reality show, Ticket To Bollywood.

A natural performer, she loves to pose up a storm in pleated anarkalis, easy-going printed kurtas and sequinned saris.

IMAGE: Bring on the bling! There can never be such a thing as too many sequins.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ankita Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Boring? What's that, asks Ankita, as she pairs a layered cotton skirt with a glittery blouse and a mirrorwork dupatta.

 

IMAGE: Can you blame her for looking so fabulous in blue?

 

IMAGE: The outfits keep changing but that sweet smile remains the same.

 

IMAGE: Her ada when she wears an anarkali is 10/10!

 

IMAGE: There's no going wrong in a gold-on-gold outfit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Let Nita Ambani Inspire You This Onam
Let Nita Ambani Inspire You This Onam
How The Stars Dress Up For Onam
How The Stars Dress Up For Onam
Kriti Sanon Just Wants To Have Some Fun!
Kriti Sanon Just Wants To Have Some Fun!
INDIA meet in Mumbai on Thur. What's on agenda?
INDIA meet in Mumbai on Thur. What's on agenda?
Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit 1st time
Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit 1st time
Families move in with Kota students as suicides mount
Families move in with Kota students as suicides mount
APJ Abdul Kalam: Lessons ISRO Taught Me
APJ Abdul Kalam: Lessons ISRO Taught Me

More like this

Raksha Bandhan: Style Tips From Models

Raksha Bandhan: Style Tips From Models

Gosh! Divya's Eyes Really Do Talk

Gosh! Divya's Eyes Really Do Talk

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances