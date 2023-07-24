Holy Smoke! Khushi, Nora Sizzle In Black

If you wanna to dress like the razzling-dazzling Bollywood junta on the red carpet, here's a chota tip: Embrace the art of dressing in black.

When in doubt, the B-Town tribe turns to ebony and look so divine that the gods clap.

At Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show 2023-24, held at Jio World Convention Centre, north Mumbai, Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani discovered that the ultimate all-rounder, black was the boss, with Khushi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tisca Chopra and Shriya Saran choosing this classic rang.

Black attire can also have lots of frills -- throw in an unexpected accent, attention-grabbing checks or separates in oversized proportions to elevate the monochromatic shade, but just keep in mind that it's all about balance.



All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A phatku, winning gown from Khushi Kapoor, The Archies debutant who plays Betty Cooper.Her lace high-neck cover-up is as enchanting as her bodysuit.

IMAGE: The 100% actor shoots for 200/100 in a shaded ultra-luxe sari gown, weighed down by a million sequins.

We also adore the microscopic, doll's purse, Nora Fatehi.

IMAGE: Rakul Singh's chessboard lehenga, worn with a silvery-black halter choli would have even Vishy Anand blowing a few seetis.

IMAGE: Monsoon is the season for boardgames and if Rakul is dreaming of chess, Shriya Saran is on a Ludo couture binge.

Do you feel that the left leg thigh slit upstaged the outfit? Didn't it?

IMAGE: Kayfa Haluka, yes, how are you, Jannat Zubair Rahmani in that dynamic black pant suit with lovely Indian applique?

IMAGE: Warrior princess Diana Penty is here in a flowing beaded costume and a fan feels her 'beauty can't be captured by megapixels'.

IMAGE: Taxi! The Sharma sisters brought Mumbai ka kaali-peeli vibes to the do.

Neha Sharma styled her black blazer, with the matching zippered mini, delightfully.

IMAGE: Simple, elegant, sari-clad Tisca Chopra is always one of the taare zameen par...