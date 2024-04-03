Priyanka-Nick At Brother's Roka Ceremony

The fun never ends in Priyanka Chopra's home!
After celebrating Holi and then her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday, it was time for yet another celebration in the family: PeeCee's younger brother Siddharth's engagement to Neelam Upadhyaya.
The couple shared pictures of their roka ceremony, and captioned it, 'Sooo we did a thing.'
Neelam and Siddharth had been spotted together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2019, and that's when the rumours of them being a couple started.
Siddharth is known for his culinary skills and production ventures.
Neelam has acted in Tamil and Telugu cinema over the past nine years; her last appearance was in the 2018 Telugu film, Tamasha.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the roka ceremony.
Priyanka twins with daughter Malti Marie.
Madhu Chopra joins the couple and Neelam's parents.
Among those who attended were Priyanka's bestie Tamanna Dutt, Mannara Chopra, her sister Mitali Handa and their mother Kamini Chopra Handa.