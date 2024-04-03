Priyanka-Nick At Brother's Roka Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra/Instagram

The fun never ends in Priyanka Chopra's home!

After celebrating Holi and then her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday, it was time for yet another celebration in the family: PeeCee's younger brother Siddharth's engagement to Neelam Upadhyaya.

The couple shared pictures of their roka ceremony, and captioned it, 'Sooo we did a thing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra/Instagram

Neelam and Siddharth had been spotted together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2019, and that's when the rumours of them being a couple started.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra/Instagram

Siddharth is known for his culinary skills and production ventures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra/Instagram

Neelam has acted in Tamil and Telugu cinema over the past nine years; her last appearance was in the 2018 Telugu film, Tamasha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the roka ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka twins with daughter Malti Marie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra/Instagram

Madhu Chopra joins the couple and Neelam's parents.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra/Instagram

Among those who attended were Priyanka's bestie Tamanna Dutt, Mannara Chopra, her sister Mitali Handa and their mother Kamini Chopra Handa.