News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dahi Handi: Sonakshi, Sana's Tapori Style

Dahi Handi: Sonakshi, Sana's Tapori Style

By REDIFF STYLE
August 26, 2024 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Are you someone who can't get enough of your Bambaiya style? Then this is the right time for you to flaunt your tapori fashion.  

The city of Mumbai will soon be drenched with the sounds of Har taraf hai yeh shor as eager govindas form human pyramids to break dahi handis.

If you haven't still decided what to wear when you hit the streets, take a cue from these celebs. 

IMAGE: Aala re aala, Govinda aala! What better way to steal some makhan than in a pair of ripped denims and a relaxed top like Sana Makbul? 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Makbul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Remember Sonakshi Sinha grooving to the tunes to Go Go Govinda? Surbhi Chandna takes it a notch higher with this jeans-bralette-sheer-shirt look. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Or you could get inspired by Khushi Kapoor's purple Chikankari sharara as you dance to the beats of Mach gaya shor....
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

  

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa will help you set your sights on the masti you can get up to in a salwar set inspired by the one Rani Mukerji wore in Chandi ki daal par sone ka mor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Come what may, don't forget your sunglasses and denim jacket. Style queen Sonakshi Sinha has just the right separates in her wardrobe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Don't You Love Nikki, Sanjana's Cheery Monsoon Vibes?
Don't You Love Nikki, Sanjana's Cheery Monsoon Vibes?
Shriya, Malvika's Handloom Magic
Shriya, Malvika's Handloom Magic
Shilpa, Kareena, Kriti Sizzle In Saris
Shilpa, Kareena, Kriti Sizzle In Saris
'My Heart Yearns For Dilip Sahib'
'My Heart Yearns For Dilip Sahib'
Janamashtami In Srinagar
Janamashtami In Srinagar
Check Out Gill's Greek Getaway!
Check Out Gill's Greek Getaway!
Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76
Popular England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at 76

More like this

Janmashtami 2024: Shraddha, Shriya's Style Tips

Janmashtami 2024: Shraddha, Shriya's Style Tips

Janmashtami Recipe: Panjiri Barfi

Janmashtami Recipe: Panjiri Barfi

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances