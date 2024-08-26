Dahi Handi: Sonakshi, Sana's Tapori Style

Are you someone who can't get enough of your Bambaiya style? Then this is the right time for you to flaunt your tapori fashion.

The city of Mumbai will soon be drenched with the sounds of Har taraf hai yeh shor as eager govindas form human pyramids to break dahi handis.

If you haven't still decided what to wear when you hit the streets, take a cue from these celebs.

IMAGE: Aala re aala, Govinda aala! What better way to steal some makhan than in a pair of ripped denims and a relaxed top like Sana Makbul?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sana Makbul/Instagram

IMAGE: Remember Sonakshi Sinha grooving to the tunes to Go Go Govinda? Surbhi Chandna takes it a notch higher with this jeans-bralette-sheer-shirt look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

IMAGE: Or you could get inspired by Khushi Kapoor's purple Chikankari sharara as you dance to the beats of Mach gaya shor....

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa will help you set your sights on the masti you can get up to in a salwar set inspired by the one Rani Mukerji wore in Chandi ki daal par sone ka mor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram