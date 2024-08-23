News
Janmashtami 2024: Shraddha, Shriya's Style Tips

Janmashtami 2024: Shraddha, Shriya's Style Tips

By REDIFF STYLE
August 23, 2024 08:40 IST
As we get ready to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna, it's time to bring out your beautiful Indian outfits. 

Ditch those salwars for dhotis and make sure you complete your look with jhumkas, a bindi and a gajra of mogras or jasmine, the flower used in decorating temples dedicated to the God of protection, compassion and love. 

IMAGE: It's your day to shine in silk like Gayatri Bhardwaj. The flowers on her hair are a surefire way to brighten up this special day. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gayatri Bhardwaj/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take a cue from Taapsee Pannu and opt for a pre-draped, dhoti-styled sari. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: With her nath, a flower tucked into the hair and a matching anarkali, Shraddha Kapoor offers a lively take on festive fashion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can one not adore Shriya Pilgaonkar's 'sunset-sunrise' sari that is in sync with the festive theme?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The day gives you the perfect excuse to bring out your bandhani sari like Barkha Singh. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Or, like Esha Gupta, you can opt for a maroon and cream sharara set.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yellow is said to be Lord Krishna's favourite colour and, like Mira Kapoor shows, it can be an elegant choice.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Classic is a trend that never goes out of style' in Aahana Kumra's world and her mehendi green separates will only bring in the compliments. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
