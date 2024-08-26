Priyanka's Weekend Wedding Party

Priyanka Chopra looked wow when she attended the wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra over the weekend in Mumbai.
Sharing pictures, Manish Malhotra writes, 'Phenomenal @priyankachopra STUNNING in A Berry hued custommade #mymmsaree with intircate crystal flowers .. styling @stylebyami jewellery @bvlgari #chiffon #saree #love @manishmalhotraworld.'
A family friend shared some lovely pictures of the wedding festivities, which also saw PeeCee's mum, Dr Madhu Chopra.
Siddharth with his bride, Neelam Upadhyaya.
Neelam, 31, is an actor who has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies like Unnodu Oru Naal and Tamasha.
Priyanka, who had just wrapped up filming for her film, The Bluff, makes a quick stop in Mumbai to take part in her brother's happy day.
Siddharth got engaged to Neelam in April, and Priyanka made sure to be present on that occasion too.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com