Priyanka's Weekend Wedding Party

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra looked wow when she attended the wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra over the weekend in Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Sharing pictures, Manish Malhotra writes, 'Phenomenal @priyankachopra STUNNING in A Berry hued custommade #mymmsaree with intircate crystal flowers .. styling @stylebyami jewellery @bvlgari #chiffon #saree #love @manishmalhotraworld.'

IMAGE: Priyanka with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and gynecologist Dr Kiran Coelho and her husband Lincoln Coelho. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Kiran Coelho/Instagram

A family friend shared some lovely pictures of the wedding festivities, which also saw PeeCee's mum, Dr Madhu Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Kiran Coelho/Instagram

Siddharth with his bride, Neelam Upadhyaya.

Neelam, 31, is an actor who has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies like Unnodu Oru Naal and Tamasha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Kiran Coelho/Instagram

Priyanka, who had just wrapped up filming for her film, The Bluff, makes a quick stop in Mumbai to take part in her brother's happy day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Siddharth got engaged to Neelam in April, and Priyanka made sure to be present on that occasion too.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com