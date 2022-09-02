News
Soha, Kunal, Inaaya's AWESOME Twinning Moments

Soha, Kunal, Inaaya's AWESOME Twinning Moments

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 02, 2022 13:56 IST
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya can teach you a thing or two about matching your outfits with your loved ones.  

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha and Inaaya go floral.
A wardrobe must-have, these dresses are timeless and can be elevated with the right accessories. 

 

 

The mother-daughter duo know the power of a good tie-and-dye co-ord set. 
Their modern, relaxed separates are giving us serious vacay goals. 

 

 

Soha and Inaaya wore the same helicopter print dresses to celebrate Mother's Day.  

 

 

For Eid, Soha and Inaaya wore beautiful white ethnic wear, embroidered with gold and silver.
With zero accessories and fresh faces, they let the outfits shine. 

 

 

Don't they look cute in pink?

 

 

Soha and Kunal colour-coordinate their jackets. 

 

 

No celebration at their home is complete without a memorable twinning moment. 

 

 

Aww! Soha matches her pants to the red accents on Kunal's shirt.  

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
ADORABLE Yami, SIZZLING HOT Nora!
Fun Fashion: Sara, Khushi, Ananya Go Desi With A Twist
Mrunal, Aditi, Tamannaah: Who Wore The Suit Better?
10 Signs Your Partner Is A Love Bomber
GST evasion: Taxmen get more teeth
Reader Pix: Ganpati Bappa Morya!
EPS emerges victorious in AIADMK leadership battle
ADORABLE! Celebs Who Love Twinning

Adorable! Anshula, Arjun's Twinning Moment

