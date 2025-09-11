The Stunning Desi Kudi Who'll Steal Your Heart

Delhi-born Ritika Nayak will be seen in the Telugu action-adventure film Mirai.

The 27 year old, who won Delhi Times' Fresh Face in 2019, made her debut in 2022 in Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.

The model turned actor, who had a cameo in Hi Nanna, has a magnetic presence on social media where she shares some of her striking fashion appearances.

Take a look.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ritika Nayak/Instagram

Ritika is a masterclass in casual dressing. Her travel outfits blend chicness and elegance with ease.

It's lovely to see her play with satin and sheer in this ensemble that accentuates her curves and is yet flowy and comfy. Feminine and alluring!

Looking stunning in a floral print sari with a scallopped hemline.

Her printed dawani look is a fashion steal. Agree?

She rocks this slit skirt with an off shoulder corset top. The way she has paired it with the right sparkle of jewellery makes the whole outfit striking.

Ooh la la...doesn't she look hot in this green emerald tailored suit? Minimal, and glamorous.

The desi kudi can switch into a south ki sundari with equal grace.