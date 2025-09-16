HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bigg Boss' Ashnoor Kaur Is A Style Chameleon

September 16, 2025 13:04 IST

She was just five when she first entered our hearts with Jhansi Ki Rani and she continues to rule even today.

Ashnoor Kaur, who is now 21, has just entered the Bigg Boss house.

While she is expected to be one of the more popular contestants, she'll also give her housemates a run for their fashion money if one goes by her gram.

Ashnoor's sense of style is just as sweet as she is, particularly when it comes to travel.

She definitely knows how to have fun.

IMAGE: Radiating joy in a lavender outfit, the rising talent holds an orchid while smiling brightly against a lush green garden backdrop.

 

IMAGE: Ashnoor, the youngest Bigg Boss 19 contestant, exudes autumn chic in a beige trench coat, her windswept hair and warm-toned backdrop adding depth to her poised elegance. Photographs: Kind courtesy Akhnoor Kaur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She stuns in a flowing magenta dress on a pristine Maldives beach, her confident pose glowing against the turquoise sea.

 

IMAGE: The young star radiates beachy glam in a chic straw hat and oversized shades, her playful elegance shining against the Maldives' tropical blues.

 

IMAGE: Lounging effortlessly on a hammock above the turquoise sea, the actress blends tropical serenity with her chic, carefree beachside aura.

 

IMAGE: In a cobalt blue outfit, Akhnoor strikes a sultry pose on another hammock, her intense gaze contrasting the calm turquoise waters below.

 

IMAGE: Switching to holiday street style, the fashionista keeps it effortlessly chic in a floral shirt, pink shorts, and matching accessories.

 

IMAGE: The social media darling beams with elegance in another floral lavender dress, holding a delicate orchid amid serene greenery.

