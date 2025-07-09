HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Medha Shankr's Too Chic For Words!

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
July 09, 2025 11:07 IST



As Medha Shankr makes her way in the world of films, her fashion game is catching up fast.

Whether it’s a modern cut, a classic drape or a burst of colour, Medha keeps it stylish.

Best known for her moving performance in 12th Fail, she will be seen next in Maalik.

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Understated, Medha believes, can still be unforgettable; her casual jeans look is minimal but magnetic. All photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: A graceful moment in a classic chikankari sari with a modern blouse.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Sleek in black.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: She opts for an unusual blouse and OTT earrings to make a statement.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: She owns this ribbed blue cutout dress and ear cuffs.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Feminine, sequinned, one shoulder, pouty lips -- she packs in everything and makes it work.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: She keeps the focus on clean, cute lines.

Medha Shankr

REDIFF STYLE
Medha Shankr

