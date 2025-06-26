HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Mareena Won't Follow Fashion's Rules

Mareena Won't Follow Fashion's Rules

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 26, 2025 08:40 IST

x

Mareena Michael Kurisingal isn’t one to follow the crowd.

Known for embracing her natural curls and owning every look with a sense of freedom, her wardrobe choices reflect her spirit.

She steps into the spotlight with her upcoming film, Koodal, which is slated to release on June 27.

Mareena Michael Kurisingal

IMAGE: Mareena uses lace, diamonds and her expressive eyes to great effect. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mareena Michael Kurisingal/Instagram

 

Mareena Michael Kurisingal

IMAGE: She doesn’t just wear the outfit, she owns it.

 

Mareena Michael Kurisingal

IMAGE: Even blue can be a happy colour. 

 

Mareena Michael Kurisingal

IMAGE: Power dressing in red.

 

Mareena Michael Kurisingal

IMAGE: That gorgeous contrasting blouse gives her sari an instant lift.

 

Mareena Michael Kurisingal

IMAGE: She goes desi all the way in a traditionally draped sari and temple jewellery.

 

Mareena Michael Kurisingal

IMAGE: That hand-embroidered sari is a wardrobe must-have.

 Mareena Michael Kurisingal

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sharvari, Sanya, Tamannaah's Trendy Secret
Sharvari, Sanya, Tamannaah's Trendy Secret
Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Alia, Bhumi Don't Just Love Saris, They...
Janki, Pooja Make A Black 'n' White Statement
Janki, Pooja Make A Black 'n' White Statement
How Pooja, Nia, Manushi Spice Up Wide Legged Pants
How Pooja, Nia, Manushi Spice Up Wide Legged Pants

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Must-Try Cookie Recipes You'll Love

webstory image 2

The World's 10 Least Liveable Cities

webstory image 3

Cheesy Gnocchi: 45-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Man accused of raping French woman in Udaipur arrested6:09

Man accused of raping French woman in Udaipur arrested

Rajnath Singh arrives at Qingdao airport0:56

Rajnath Singh arrives at Qingdao airport

Senior Journalist Rajat Sharma recounts Emergency and his time in jail15:16

Senior Journalist Rajat Sharma recounts Emergency and his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD