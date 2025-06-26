Mareena Won't Follow Fashion's Rules

Mareena Michael Kurisingal isn’t one to follow the crowd.

Known for embracing her natural curls and owning every look with a sense of freedom, her wardrobe choices reflect her spirit.

She steps into the spotlight with her upcoming film, Koodal, which is slated to release on June 27.

IMAGE: Mareena uses lace, diamonds and her expressive eyes to great effect. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mareena Michael Kurisingal/Instagram

IMAGE: She doesn’t just wear the outfit, she owns it.

IMAGE: Even blue can be a happy colour.

IMAGE: Power dressing in red.

IMAGE: That gorgeous contrasting blouse gives her sari an instant lift.

IMAGE: She goes desi all the way in a traditionally draped sari and temple jewellery.

IMAGE: That hand-embroidered sari is a wardrobe must-have.

