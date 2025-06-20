HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Sharvari, Sanya, Tamannaah's Trendy Secret

Sharvari, Sanya, Tamannaah's Trendy Secret

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 20, 2025 15:28 IST

x

From edgy cutouts and bold prints to sustainable fabrics and futuristic designs, celebrity wardrobes are becoming a playground for creativity and innovation.

Take a look at these fabulous fashionable tops.

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in a bejewelled corset top layered over a sleek black base. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's scoop-necked, sequin-sprinkled bustier is all about drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

Kiara Alia Advani

IMAGE: Kiara Advani vibes with the flared pants trend, rocking a chic zip-up corset top that takes casual elegance to a whole new level. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon is all about playful style with that bralette top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Pashmina Roshan

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan brings an artsy edge to her cutout top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Melwani/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra rocks that casual-chic vibe with a denim top featuring frayed edges; after all, who doesn’t love a little rugged charm? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Sharvari turns up the heat in a white tie-up top adorned with rivets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
Afrah Sayed's Modish Take On Fashion
Afrah Sayed's Modish Take On Fashion
Why Avika Gor Is Glowing!
Why Avika Gor Is Glowing!
Disco Lips Are Back... And Wamiqa, Rasha, Tara Love It
Disco Lips Are Back... And Wamiqa, Rasha, Tara Love It
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All
Saris, Sneakers And Sass: Shanaya Owns It All

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Nagpur's 19-YO Crushes World No. 1

webstory image 2

10 Underdog Hindi Movies

webstory image 3

What PM Gifted Leaders At G7 Meet

VIDEOS

'Sanjay Verma none other than- - -': Meghalaya Police reveals shocking details7:25

'Sanjay Verma none other than- - -': Meghalaya Police...

NDRF-trained stray dog steals spotlight at Udhampur yoga session2:02

NDRF-trained stray dog steals spotlight at Udhampur yoga...

Rain havoc in Nashik, car submerged, Godavari River turns ferocious1:13

Rain havoc in Nashik, car submerged, Godavari River turns...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD