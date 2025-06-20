Sharvari, Sanya, Tamannaah's Trendy Secret

From edgy cutouts and bold prints to sustainable fabrics and futuristic designs, celebrity wardrobes are becoming a playground for creativity and innovation.

Take a look at these fabulous fashionable tops.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles in a bejewelled corset top layered over a sleek black base. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's scoop-necked, sequin-sprinkled bustier is all about drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani vibes with the flared pants trend, rocking a chic zip-up corset top that takes casual elegance to a whole new level. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon is all about playful style with that bralette top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan brings an artsy edge to her cutout top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Melwani/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra rocks that casual-chic vibe with a denim top featuring frayed edges; after all, who doesn’t love a little rugged charm? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharvari turns up the heat in a white tie-up top adorned with rivets. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

