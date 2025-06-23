Janki, Pooja Make A Black 'n' White Statement

Black-and-white patterned ensembles elevate your style quotient instantly.

By focusing on just two colours and incorporating various patterns, these outfits create a striking visual impact.

Their interplay adds depth and dimension, making a bold style statement without overwhelming the senses.

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin is the ultimate glam gurlie in her Fendi monogrammed coords, statement sunglasses and Balenciaga bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

IMAGE: Janki Bodiwala's zebra print pantsuit layered over a lacy bralette? Now that's how you bring your wild side to the forefront. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janki Bodiwala/Instagram

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal's outfit hits you like a kaleidoscope explosion! Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh's visual lines play up her outfit's silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna knows how to curate her outfit like a pro. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma K Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde soaks up the sun in her striped shirt draped over a bikini top and hot pants. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

