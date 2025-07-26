'Kaafi Late Nahi Ho Gaya?' Asks Akshay

And why did the star ask Dilliwalas this?

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

It’s been 12 years since Akshay Kumar walked the ramp but he’s clearly not forgotten the way.

And 12 years ago, he had walked for the same designers, Falguni Shane Peacock.

Arms stretched, swag firmly in place, the star strode the ramp at the India Couture Week, in an embroidered ivory sherwani, white pants, striped silver shoes, snazzy sunnies and a question for the Dilliwalas, ‘Kaafi late nahi ho gaya?’

It was Akshay’s not-so-subtle hint at the fact that late nights are unusual for him; the highly-disciplined star is known to go to bed by 9 pm.

Talking about their collection at the ongoing India Couture Week, Designers This season at Falguni Shane Peacock India, said, ‘We channel the opulence of maharajas and maharanis -- from palace carvings and lush gardens to emeralds, veils and regal drapes.

‘Inspired by icons like the Laxmi Vilas Palace and Jaipur’s City Palace, the collection reimagines royal heritage for the modern maharani. An ode to India’s timeless grandeur and the artisans who keep its legacy alive.’

More glimpses

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES