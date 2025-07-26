HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Kaafi Late Nahi Ho Gaya?' Asks Akshay

'Kaafi Late Nahi Ho Gaya?' Asks Akshay

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 26, 2025 17:12 IST

x

And why did the star ask Dilliwalas this?

Akshay Kumar

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

It’s been 12 years since Akshay Kumar walked the ramp but he’s clearly not forgotten the way.

And 12 years ago, he had walked for the same designers, Falguni Shane Peacock.

Akshay Kumar

Arms stretched, swag firmly in place, the star strode the ramp at the India Couture Week, in an embroidered ivory sherwani, white pants, striped silver shoes,  snazzy sunnies and a question for the Dilliwalas, ‘Kaafi late nahi ho gaya?’

It was Akshay’s not-so-subtle hint at the fact that late nights are unusual for him; the highly-disciplined star is known to go to bed by 9 pm.

Falguni Shane Peacock collection

Talking about their collection at the ongoing India Couture Week, Designers This season at Falguni Shane Peacock India, said, ‘We channel the opulence of maharajas and maharanis -- from palace carvings and lush gardens to emeralds, veils and regal drapes.

‘Inspired by icons like the Laxmi Vilas Palace and Jaipur’s City Palace, the collection reimagines royal heritage for the modern maharani. An ode to India’s timeless grandeur and the artisans who keep its legacy alive.’

More glimpses

Falguni Shane Peacock collection

 

Falguni Shane Peacock collection

 

Falguni Shane Peacock collection

 

Falguni Shane Peacock collection

 

Falguni Shane Peacock collection

 

Falguni Shane Peacock collection

 

Falguni Shane Peacock collection

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Did Tara Send Veer A Flying Kiss?
Did Tara Send Veer A Flying Kiss?
Look Who Riddhima Walked The Ramp For!
Look Who Riddhima Walked The Ramp For!
When Tamannaah Became Love!
When Tamannaah Became Love!
Why Alaya, Ananya, Khushi Are Thinking Pink
Why Alaya, Ananya, Khushi Are Thinking Pink
The Desi Style Icons Who Redefined Global Fashion
The Desi Style Icons Who Redefined Global Fashion

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Wonderful Visa-Free/VOA Countries Indians Can Visit

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why I Am A Saiyaara Fan

VIDEOS

Life restarts in Manipur's conflict-hit villages through farming3:16

Life restarts in Manipur's conflict-hit villages through...

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar1:08

Tanushree Dutta's explosive attack on Nana Patekar

This is how Ministry of Defence building in Male, Maldives looks1:00

This is how Ministry of Defence building in Male,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD