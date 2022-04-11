News
Manasvi Mamgai Wows LA

Manasvi Mamgai Wows LA

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 11, 2022 16:14 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

IMAGE: Manasvi Mamgai cuts a stylish figure in a black-and-white jumpsuit.
All photographs: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Paris Hilton brought sexy back in a black dress with an embellished back.

 

IMAGE: Megan Fox chose a figure-hugging brown dress for the occasion.

 

IMAGE: Alessandra Ambrosio paired her white asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder dress with a matching jacket and black knee-length boots.

 

IMAGE: Christina Aguilera stunned in a teal gown, paired with shimmering shoes.

 

IMAGE: Gigi Gorgeous slid her fabulous figure in a cutout dress aned paired the look with black gloves and matching heels.

 

IMAGE: Delilah Belle Hamlin opted for a backless satin pink dress with a high-slit.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
