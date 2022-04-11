Manasvi Mamgai Wows LA

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Daily Front Row's Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

IMAGE: Manasvi Mamgai cuts a stylish figure in a black-and-white jumpsuit.

All photographs: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

IMAGE: Paris Hilton brought sexy back in a black dress with an embellished back.

IMAGE: Megan Fox chose a figure-hugging brown dress for the occasion.

IMAGE: Alessandra Ambrosio paired her white asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder dress with a matching jacket and black knee-length boots.

IMAGE: Christina Aguilera stunned in a teal gown, paired with shimmering shoes.

IMAGE: Gigi Gorgeous slid her fabulous figure in a cutout dress aned paired the look with black gloves and matching heels.

IMAGE: Delilah Belle Hamlin opted for a backless satin pink dress with a high-slit.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com