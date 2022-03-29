This Oscars Gown Has An Indian Connection

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion chose a custom gown by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta for her debut at the Oscars.

The 'fantasy biomorphic gown' was inspired by a mystical sea creature and featured side cutouts at the waist.

Please click on the images for a better look at Gaurav's gown.

IMAGE: The stunning strapless, figure-hugging silhouette took over 1,500 man hours to make.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

IMAGE: The skirt flowed out into larger than life fins, engineered with the designer's indigenous sculpting.

IMAGE: The rapper styled the look with bracelets and a sapphire and diamond ring.