News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Kiara, Kartik, Ranveer, Taapsee Dazzle

Kiara, Kartik, Ranveer, Taapsee Dazzle

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 01, 2022 18:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for a look at the celebs who amped up the glamour quotient at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2022.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh kept his look funky in blue athleisure separates, neon yellow sunglasses and a floral shirt.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Millennial Star on the Rise Kiara Advani in a blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

 

IMAGE: Grazia's Global Millennial of the Year, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.
Miss Universe 2021 wowed in a figure-hugging gown.

 

IMAGE: Karthik Aaryan was the Entertainer of the Year.

 

IMAGE: Brothers in arms! Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi's look was casual yet chic.

 

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu suited up.

 

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra embraced a backless look in tulle.

 

IMAGE: Dressed from head-to-toe in sequins, Janhvi Kapoor walked in with Director Kabir Khan.

 

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry chose a metallic silhouette for the evening.

 

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari shimmered in a high-slit gown.

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game
Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game
Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper
Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper
Riddhima's Summer Styles
Riddhima's Summer Styles
Here's how England Cricket plans to tackle racism
Here's how England Cricket plans to tackle racism
When Lord Vishnu Emerged From The Jhelum
When Lord Vishnu Emerged From The Jhelum
Varuna In The Arabian Sea
Varuna In The Arabian Sea
In Delhi Lavrov says trade in ruble will intensify
In Delhi Lavrov says trade in ruble will intensify

More like this

Fun Ways To Wear Yellow

Fun Ways To Wear Yellow

Harnaaz's Amazing Airport Style

Harnaaz's Amazing Airport Style

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances