Kiara, Kartik, Ranveer, Taapsee Dazzle

Please click on the images for a look at the celebs who amped up the glamour quotient at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2022.
IMAGE: Ranveer Singh kept his look funky in blue athleisure separates, neon yellow sunglasses and a floral shirt.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Millennial Star on the Rise Kiara Advani in a blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.
IMAGE: Grazia's Global Millennial of the Year, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.
Miss Universe 2021 wowed in a figure-hugging gown.
IMAGE: Karthik Aaryan was the Entertainer of the Year.
IMAGE: Brothers in arms! Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana.
IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi's look was casual yet chic.
IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu suited up.
IMAGE: Aahana Kumra embraced a backless look in tulle.
IMAGE: Dressed from head-to-toe in sequins, Janhvi Kapoor walked in with Director Kabir Khan.
IMAGE: Sophie Choudry chose a metallic silhouette for the evening.
IMAGE: Palak Tiwari shimmered in a high-slit gown.