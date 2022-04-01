Kiara, Kartik, Ranveer, Taapsee Dazzle

Please click on the images for a look at the celebs who amped up the glamour quotient at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2022.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh kept his look funky in blue athleisure separates, neon yellow sunglasses and a floral shirt.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Millennial Star on the Rise Kiara Advani in a blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

IMAGE: Grazia's Global Millennial of the Year, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

Miss Universe 2021 wowed in a figure-hugging gown.

IMAGE: Karthik Aaryan was the Entertainer of the Year.

IMAGE: Brothers in arms! Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana.

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi's look was casual yet chic.

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu suited up.

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra embraced a backless look in tulle.

IMAGE: Dressed from head-to-toe in sequins, Janhvi Kapoor walked in with Director Kabir Khan.

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry chose a metallic silhouette for the evening.

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari shimmered in a high-slit gown.