T20 World Cup: Paul Stirling to lead Ireland

T20 World Cup: Paul Stirling to lead Ireland

Source: PTI
May 08, 2024 14:36 IST
IMAGE: Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Veteran opening batter Paul Stirling was on Wednesday named Ireland skipper in their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

Besides Stirling, the experienced faces in their squad are Andrew Balbirnie and George Dockrell as Ireland begin their campaign against India in their Group A fixture in New York on June 5.

 

Pakistan, Canada and hosts USA are the three other teams of the group.

Ireland's batting lineup features Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, and Curtis Campher.

Left-arm seamer Josh Little and Mark Adair will lead the pace attack, which also has the options of Graham Hume, Campher, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young.

Leg-spinner duo of Ben White and all-rounder Gareth Delany will be the two spin options in the side.

It will be Ireland's eighth successive appearance in the competition, having qualified by finishing second in the regional final of the Europe Qualifier, next to Scotland.

They had qualified for the Super 8 stage in their debut in 2009.

Ireland squad:

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.

Assad Vala to captain Papua New Guinea 

Papua New Guinea also announced their 15-member squad with 36-year-old veteran Assad Vala reprising his role as captain, a position he also held in the 2021 edition.

Vala, along with nine other players and Jack Gardner, were also part of their 2021 outing in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

All-rounder CJ Amini was named vice-captain of the Tatenda Taibu-coached side.

Pacer Chad Soper returns to the team after an effective tour of Malaysia and Oman, while 20-year-old spinner John Kariko is the youngest member.

PNG qualified for their second ever T20 World Cup by prevailing in the East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers.

They begin their campaign against hosts West Indies in a Group C fixture in Guyana on June 2.

New Zealand, Afghanistan and Uganda are the other teams of the group.

PNG squad:

Assadollah Vala (c), CJ Amini (vc), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare (wk), Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga (wk), Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau and Tony Ura. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
