News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Archana Gautam's Style Tamasha

Archana Gautam's Style Tamasha

By REDIFF STYLE
April 25, 2023 09:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam's taste in clothes is maha adventurous. Super risque too. Fun. Bold. Rangeen.

Not for her yawn-yawn subdued neutral tones or snooty clean, classic aesthetics, thank you. No delicate wallflower stuff or becoming part of the wallpaper nonsense either.

A wardrobe is for being seen in and Archana makes sure you see her, bhaiyon aur beheno. She always has Great Grand Masti with her dressing.

Model turned politician briefly, she is the winner of a slew of pageant titles like Miss Uttar Pradesh 2014, Miss Cosmo India 2018, Miss Talent World 2018 and so on.

She finished third runner-up in Bigg Boss 16 in February and now appears in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

IMAGE: See what we mean? Archana doesn't believe in a quiet approach.
She comes in all guns blazing in a va-va-voom sari that's a mad mix of stripes.
It's clinched with a leather belt and she wears a intricately embroidered blouse.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Archana Gautam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Meerut ki ladki aims for An Affair To Remember kind of look in a strapless inky black velvet ballgown.
Impactful.

 

IMAGE: She did win Miss Bikini India in 2018.
Now's the time to sing Dynamite, Archana.
Prints are a vacation mainstay, but she throws in a playful white bandeau top for a housefull entertainment effect.

 

IMAGE: Even the haughty, pricey Burj Khalifa -- all 2,722 feet of it -- can't help but notice Archana down there, at street level, yahoo-ing in a slinky green houri costume, abs a-smoldering.

 

IMAGE: A busy printed sari that turns her into the ultimate Bigg Boss especially with the golden bustier, choker and matching kamarband.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Say Hello To Salman's Co-Star Vinali
Say Hello To Salman's Co-Star Vinali
The Man Who Is On Niharika's Mind
The Man Who Is On Niharika's Mind
Iswarya Menon's Abs-Baring Lessons
Iswarya Menon's Abs-Baring Lessons
Don't make us fight: Gehlot to media over Pilot
Don't make us fight: Gehlot to media over Pilot
Pakistan unable to stop Chapman as NZ draw T20 series
Pakistan unable to stop Chapman as NZ draw T20 series
Like Uber, You Can Book A Drone Soon
Like Uber, You Can Book A Drone Soon
Sachin Tendulkar moved by Sharjah's tribute on 50th
Sachin Tendulkar moved by Sharjah's tribute on 50th

More like this

Sanjana's Scene-Stealing Summer Styles

Sanjana's Scene-Stealing Summer Styles

Asha Negi's Cutiee Girl Fashion

Asha Negi's Cutiee Girl Fashion

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances