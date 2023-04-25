Archana Gautam's Style Tamasha

Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam's taste in clothes is maha adventurous. Super risque too. Fun. Bold. Rangeen.

Not for her yawn-yawn subdued neutral tones or snooty clean, classic aesthetics, thank you. No delicate wallflower stuff or becoming part of the wallpaper nonsense either.

A wardrobe is for being seen in and Archana makes sure you see her, bhaiyon aur beheno. She always has Great Grand Masti with her dressing.

Model turned politician briefly, she is the winner of a slew of pageant titles like Miss Uttar Pradesh 2014, Miss Cosmo India 2018, Miss Talent World 2018 and so on.

She finished third runner-up in Bigg Boss 16 in February and now appears in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

IMAGE: See what we mean? Archana doesn't believe in a quiet approach.

She comes in all guns blazing in a va-va-voom sari that's a mad mix of stripes.

It's clinched with a leather belt and she wears a intricately embroidered blouse.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Archana Gautam/Instagram

IMAGE: The Meerut ki ladki aims for An Affair To Remember kind of look in a strapless inky black velvet ballgown.

Impactful.

IMAGE: She did win Miss Bikini India in 2018.

Now's the time to sing Dynamite, Archana.

Prints are a vacation mainstay, but she throws in a playful white bandeau top for a housefull entertainment effect.

IMAGE: Even the haughty, pricey Burj Khalifa -- all 2,722 feet of it -- can't help but notice Archana down there, at street level, yahoo-ing in a slinky green houri costume, abs a-smoldering.

IMAGE: A busy printed sari that turns her into the ultimate Bigg Boss especially with the golden bustier, choker and matching kamarband.