Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sanjana's Scene-Stealing Summer Styles

Sanjana's Scene-Stealing Summer Styles

By REDIFF STYLE
April 24, 2023 15:54 IST
Is there an ideal wardrobe for surviving a heatwave in?

How do you dress/undress to navigate a fiery 39-40°C Indian summer without becoming a damp, steamy rag everyone feels sorry for?

Cottons. Linens. Nothing else, please.

Loose, loose, kapda. Sticky, figure-hugging stuff has gotta take a hike and come back in the monsoon. The colour black needs to be shown the door, told to flee jhatpat and also find cooler climes.

Bright whites. Lemon yellows. Florals. Cut-outs to let in the hawa.

Hats. Sandals. Crop tops. Shorts. Breezy dresses.

Sounds a lot like actor Sanjana Sanghi's summer dressing.

Always attired in fresh, earthy tones and the season's most comfy and versatile styles, she mostly looks as cool as a kakdi.

Get some summer wardrobe gyan from the Dil Bechara and Dhak Dhak actor and model.

IMAGE: An elegant denim romper to shoo away the heat.
We can't get enough of those Adidas sneakers in a neutral hue.
Her fans can't enough of her -- 'looking bomb.com'.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yeh dil mange more! Sanjana makes a wonderful thirst-quenching statement.
The oversized shirt is part of a limited edition by Pepsi and Huemn.
Paired with Pepsi-coloured footwear.

 

IMAGE: Mercury Rising Jugaad: Adequate ventilation via slits and cut-outs.
She possesses ultimate gypsy girl panache in a printed crisscross halter-neck swimsuit, teamed with a matching sarong and bandana.

 

IMAGE: Baar Baar Dekho: Channelling her love for Mother Earth in a total hariyali jumpsuit at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, where Sanjana attended a party hosted by supermodel Kendall Jenner.

 

IMAGE: A mast-looking Sanj and pup tackle the wind beneath their wings.

 

IMAGE: She ditches uncomfortable heels for sneakers as she parties the night away in an abbreviated snake print red cutout dress.

 

IMAGE: Cool, cool, coooool: Sanjana makes the perfect summer, Ice Cream Khaungi Kashmir Jaungi-kinda cameo in a lace cropped top, denim shorts and a tie-dye jacket.

 

REDIFF STYLE
