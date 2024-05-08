Does Kangana Get The Same Respect As Amitabh?

If Kangana Ranaut thinks she gets the same respect as Amitabh Bachchan does in the film industry, that's exactly what she's going to say at her election rallies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/ X

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana claimed a couple of days afo, 'Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchanji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai. (I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it's me).'

Hmmmmmmm......

IMAGE: Kangana with Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Jairam Thakur, who has appeared with the actor at her campaign rallies. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/ X

Still, people don't mind thronging to her rallies, like this one in the village of Seraj.

After all, it's not everyday that one gets to spend time with a Bollywood star in the remote parts of India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/ X

Will Kangana win Mandi's heart when it goes to vote on June 1?

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

Looking at her vast number of supporters, she may just get as lucky as the Big B once did.