Mairina Singh's Spunky Style

May 19, 2025 12:56 IST

Love Karu Yaa Shaadi is the dilemma facing Mairina Singh in her debut movie, set to hit theatres on May 23.

When it comes to fashion though, there are no confusing questions facing this pretty lass.

Mairina Singh

IMAGE: Lovely mirrorwork, glittering jewellery... Mairina Singh shows you how to shine as a guest at a wedding. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mairina Singh/Instagram

 

Mairina Singh

IMAGE: That pretty knitted number is perfect for a fun beach-themed party.

 

Mairina Singh

IMAGE: When Mairina wants to be both bold and beautiful...

 

Mairina Singh

IMAGE: Stockings, lace, pearls and a monokini... Mairina wants it all.

 

Mairina Singh

IMAGE: Here's something that should definitely be part of your summer vacay wardrobe.

 

Mairina Singh

IMAGE: That's how you can wear funky Y2K psychedelic prints!

 

Mairina Singh

IMAGE: If you ever thought a blue sari could be boring...

 

Mairina Singh

IMAGE: The highlight of her boho outfit is her red Sabyasachi clutch bag -- oh so spunky!

 

Mairina Singh

IMAGE: Mairina cashes in on the less-is-more trend.

Mairina Singh

