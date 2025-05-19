Mairina Singh's Spunky Style

Love Karu Yaa Shaadi is the dilemma facing Mairina Singh in her debut movie, set to hit theatres on May 23.

When it comes to fashion though, there are no confusing questions facing this pretty lass.

IMAGE: Lovely mirrorwork, glittering jewellery... Mairina Singh shows you how to shine as a guest at a wedding. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mairina Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: That pretty knitted number is perfect for a fun beach-themed party.

IMAGE: When Mairina wants to be both bold and beautiful...

IMAGE: Stockings, lace, pearls and a monokini... Mairina wants it all.

IMAGE: Here's something that should definitely be part of your summer vacay wardrobe.

IMAGE: That's how you can wear funky Y2K psychedelic prints!

IMAGE: If you ever thought a blue sari could be boring...

IMAGE: The highlight of her boho outfit is her red Sabyasachi clutch bag -- oh so spunky!

IMAGE: Mairina cashes in on the less-is-more trend.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES