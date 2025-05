As the sun dips towards the horizon and party-goers prepare for sundowner celebrations, it's time for outfits that are sultry and statement-making.

These dresses are made for clinking glasses, catching compliments and dancing the night away.

IMAGE: As the sun sets, Raai Laxmi dazzles in a stunning yellow thigh-high slit dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria’s nude-toned shimmery dress is all things glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan’s classic black cut-out dress is timeless elegance with a modern twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Krystle D’Souza glows in dreamy shimmer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone slays in vibrant blue monochrome. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

