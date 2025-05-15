Raashi's Such A Charmer

With her long locks, captivating almond-shaped eyes and dazzling smile, Raashi Singh is a familiar face on social media.

Her passion for Indo-Western fashion shines through iher Instagram, where every outfit tells a story.

Professionally, the Tollywood actor is looking forward to her upcoming rom-com, Paanch Minar, where she stars opposite Raj Tarun.

IMAGE: Raashi Singh glows in neutral tones and fresh-faced makeup. All photographs: Kind courtesy Raashi Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: In an iridescent sequinned sari, styled with a sleek ponytail, she shimmers her way into your heart.

IMAGE: Draped in a blush-hued lehenga and pearl jewellery, she's the girl you want to take home to mom.

IMAGE: She's sleek in a beige corset dress and tousled hair.

IMAGE: Raashi brings fairytale vibes in a twirl-worthy blue lehenga and trendy top knot.

IMAGE: She's all set to steal the spotlight in a dazzling black sequinned sari and bustier.

IMAGE: Sometimes, all it takes is a dazzling smile...

IMAGE: She looks ravishing in a black embroidered sari and statement jhumkas.

