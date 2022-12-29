News
Mahima Makwana's Simple Styles

Mahima Makwana's Simple Styles

By REDIFF STYLE
December 29, 2022 16:24 IST
Mahima Makwana may not have a bevy of designers on speed dial. No matter. She always surfaces in public -- or on her social media feeds; isn't that the same thing these days? -- adorned to perfection.

Not one for too much colour -- she likes variations of red -- simplicity is her mantra.

The actress -- who has worked in Hindi and Telugu films and was Rachna Didi in Zee TV's popular soap Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke -- has much to teach her 1.3 million followers about fashion.

 

IMAGE: Glam kept in check -- on a short leash -- by classy, snooty, style.
The slinky silver slip dress is pure party bliss, but there's nothing crass about it.
Do a copycat and wear something like this with heeled boots for a smart finish.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Mahima Makwana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A dot of red, the same hue as London buses, and a little bit of abs for vilayat summers.
Has the Thames stopped flowing to have a dekho at Mahima?

 

IMAGE: Wool white, black and HAIR. Refined.

 

IMAGE: We feel this cross between a biker gang and Flower Power gen look is kinda comme ci, comme ca, matlab neither good nor bad.
Do you think it scores?

 

IMAGE: Tossing major matador chi as the princess of the Kodai Hills, seated on her wooden throne.
Tip: All-red has as much capital as all-black and all-white.

 

IMAGE: Rubenesque in salmon pink: A dress so blisteringly hot need not be saved for Valentine's Day.

 

IMAGE: London's happening neighbourhood Shoreditch's graffitii is a stagey backdrop for a hip suit.
Black-and-white houndstooth, with its judicious mix of grace and spice, can be ideal for New Year office parties.

 

IMAGE: It is hard to carry off a wool hat. Any kind of winter topi often brings out the weirdness of our face shape.
Mahima chooses well.
She's cute in this Pahalgam, Kashmir, shot.
She likes 'doggos'. We like her.

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
