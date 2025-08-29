'Protect Us, Lord Ganesha'

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Verma

'I am sharing pictures of my twins, Ved and Vaidehi. They are three years old and we hail from amchi Mumbai,' says Vikas Verma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Verma

'I really appreciate the initiative taken by Rediff to celebrate the festivities in style and together with loved ones.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anansh Gupta

'This is the first time we have brought an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha to our home,' says Bengaluru's Anansh Gupta who has another special reason for his happiness.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anansh Gupta

'We are quite excited this time as my wife, Priyanka, is pregnant.

'We have just one wish -- that Lord Ganeshji safeguards and protects us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumanta Roy Chowdhury

'This Lord Ganesha,' says Sumanta Roy Chowdhury of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. 'It is made from a mix of resin and POP along with fluorescent powder that has been poured into a silicon mould.'

'We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with our friends and colleagues from different backgrounds, religions and countries.

'Lord Ganesha unites everyone.

'May peace prevail everywhere!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryaansh Singh Sengar

'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,' says Suryaansh Singh Sengar of Mumbai, sharing this picture of his joyous Lord Ganesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy S Subramanian

Bengaluru's S Subramanian shares a glimpse of his Ganeshotsav celebration with his grandchildren.

