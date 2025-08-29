'Protect Us, Lord Ganesha'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on& Rediff.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Verma

'I am sharing pictures of my twins, Ved and Vaidehi. They are three years old and we hail from amchi Mumbai,' says Vikas Verma.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikas Verma

'I really appreciate the initiative taken by Rediff to celebrate the festivities in style and together with loved ones.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anansh Gupta

'This is the first time we have brought an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha to our home,' says Bengaluru's Anansh Gupta who has another special reason for his happiness.'

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anansh Gupta

'We are quite excited this time as my wife, Priyanka, is pregnant.

'We have just one wish -- that Lord Ganeshji safeguards and protects us.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumanta Roy Chowdhury

'This Lord Ganesha,' says Sumanta Roy Chowdhury of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. 'It is made from a mix of resin and POP along with fluorescent powder that has been poured into a silicon mould.'

'We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with our friends and colleagues from different backgrounds, religions and countries.

'Lord Ganesha unites everyone.

'May peace prevail everywhere!'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryaansh Singh Sengar

'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,' says Suryaansh Singh Sengar of Mumbai, sharing this picture of his joyous Lord Ganesh.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy S Subramanian

Bengaluru's S Subramanian shares a glimpse of his Ganeshotsav celebration with his grandchildren.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

