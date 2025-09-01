Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda Narsale

Govinda Narsale visits Altamount Road Cha Raja in south Mumbai, where the Young Star Committee has been celebrating Ganeshotsav for 57 years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunil Narsale

Sunil Narsale, who lives in Altamont Road, shares a picture of his beloved Lord Ganesha; his family has been bringing Bappa home for 37 years.

Photograph: Shubham Nagle

Shubham Nagle, from Dombivali in Thane, shares a picture of his eco-friendly Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Shubham Nagle

And that's the decoration he has created for his Gajanana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubham Nagle

Shubham also shares this picture of the Lord Ganesha installed in his society; the decor takes inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Meghdambari (the decorative, domed canopy that houses Shivaji Maharaj's statue).

Inspired by the historic Raigad fort, the society's youngsters have creatively crafted it from cardboard.

Photograph: Bakulesh Trivedi

Bakulesh Trivedi from Borivali, north west Mumbai, celebrates an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav; he believes in enjoying the festivities without harming the environment.

