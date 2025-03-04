HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Magical Mouni

Magical Mouni

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 04, 2025 12:44 IST

x

Mouni Roy enjoys playing out-of-the-box characters. After becoming India's favourite ichchhadhaari naagin, she returns in a spooky new avatar as a ghost in the soon-to-be-released The Bhootnii.

And let’s not forget her killer fashion sense and her uncanny ability to look gorgeous in everything she wears.

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Black coords, a sun hat that screams 'I’m ready for brunch,' a white sling bag and killer sunglasses... Mouni's in vacay mode. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: She slays in an ivory white three-piece pantsuit and clear heels.

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni shines bright in an embellished gold blouse, glittering brown sheer sari and statement jhumkas. Who needs a spotlight when you look this fab?

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: The chainmail outfit. The high plait ponytail. The kohl-rimmed eyes. Mouni's a fierce warrior goddess.

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: She creates a beautiful look with her sheer white sari, alta-decorated feet, anklets that tinkle with every step, dancing earrings, sweet-smelling gajra around her wrist and fresh roses in her hair. 

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: She dazzles in a pink sari gown that’s perfect for those nights when you want to channel your inner diva.

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: White, lace-rimmed sari, ribbons trailing elegantly from her hairdo... Mouni's retro look is still so modern. 

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE:  Mouni in a yellow silk lehenga and gemstone-encrusted necklace is all things bright and beautiful.

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: She serves up serious style in a sheer beige corset and pleated skirt.

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni is giving us major beach-babe feels. Salty sea, sand and fun!

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: She turns on the heat in her cool monochrome coords.

 

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: Mouni just loves backless dresses.

Mouni Roy

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Mouni RoyBeach Fashion

RELATED STORIES

Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Bangle Bliss: Stack It Up Like Niharika, Mouni...
Kriti, Rashmika Are Obsessing Over...
Kriti, Rashmika Are Obsessing Over...
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
Janhvi, Avneet Revel In Chainmail
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Noodles Soup With Walnut Pesto

webstory image 2

Songs To Set Dance Floor On Fire

webstory image 3

Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

VIDEOS

Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative': Trump3:46

Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative': Trump

Kangana visits Karnataka, offers prayers at Kaup Hosa Marigudi Temple2:53

Kangana visits Karnataka, offers prayers at Kaup Hosa...

'Manmohan Singh nearly solved Kashmir issue'11:06

'Manmohan Singh nearly solved Kashmir issue'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD