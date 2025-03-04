Magical Mouni

Mouni Roy enjoys playing out-of-the-box characters. After becoming India's favourite ichchhadhaari naagin, she returns in a spooky new avatar as a ghost in the soon-to-be-released The Bhootnii.

And let’s not forget her killer fashion sense and her uncanny ability to look gorgeous in everything she wears.

IMAGE: Black coords, a sun hat that screams 'I’m ready for brunch,' a white sling bag and killer sunglasses... Mouni's in vacay mode. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: She slays in an ivory white three-piece pantsuit and clear heels.

IMAGE: Mouni shines bright in an embellished gold blouse, glittering brown sheer sari and statement jhumkas. Who needs a spotlight when you look this fab?

IMAGE: The chainmail outfit. The high plait ponytail. The kohl-rimmed eyes. Mouni's a fierce warrior goddess.

IMAGE: She creates a beautiful look with her sheer white sari, alta-decorated feet, anklets that tinkle with every step, dancing earrings, sweet-smelling gajra around her wrist and fresh roses in her hair.

IMAGE: She dazzles in a pink sari gown that’s perfect for those nights when you want to channel your inner diva.

IMAGE: White, lace-rimmed sari, ribbons trailing elegantly from her hairdo... Mouni's retro look is still so modern.

IMAGE: Mouni in a yellow silk lehenga and gemstone-encrusted necklace is all things bright and beautiful.

IMAGE: She serves up serious style in a sheer beige corset and pleated skirt.

IMAGE: Mouni is giving us major beach-babe feels. Salty sea, sand and fun!

IMAGE: She turns on the heat in her cool monochrome coords.

backless dresses. IMAGE: Mouni just loves

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES