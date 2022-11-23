Raveena Tandon, Timeless Style Diva

Many things have changed since Raveena Tandon's entry into Bollywood.

But till date, her fashion remains pretty iconic.

Remember the yellow sari she wore in Tip Tip Barsa Paani?

Her floral skirts from Andaz Apna Apna?

Or the velvet dresses from the song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare?

There's no look she can't pull off and these pics are all the proof one needs.

IMAGE: The ultimate style diva, she loves her sequins as much as her bold, bright make up.

Go big or go home seems to be her motto.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: Who says one cannot wear feathers and faux leather together? Certainly not Raveena.

A style icon in her own right, she is always one to make a statement.

IMAGE: She expertly pairs a simple off-the-shoulder dress with her signature waves.

IMAGE: She's not afraid to take risks and blooms in red.

IMAGE: She has quite a few sharp outfits in her arsenal.

This printed jumpsuit so good that it makes the vintage car in the background look pared-down.





IMAGE: She turns to hot pink for occasions when she wants a bit more oomph.