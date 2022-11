Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta Sheth's quintessential off-duty look is all about comfort.

Ishita adores bright colours and knows how to keep it cool and relatable.

Time to get inspired by her friendly, girl-next-door fashion.

IMAGE: Ishita carries off the pink vibe in style and throws in a green potli for an extra pop of colour.

All photographs: Ishita Dutta Sheth/Instagram

IMAGE: Her chic co-ord set makes lounging such a fashionable affair.

IMAGE: This is how one drops jaws in a black sleeveless jumpsuit with a fabric belt.

IMAGE: She captures hearts in a grey wash denim dress with matching flats.

IMAGE: The purple heels bring some contrast to the black pant suit.

IMAGE: Her gold accessories are an elegant addition to the green embellished lehenga.

IMAGE: Ishita shares the frame with hubby Vatsal Sheth as she looks gorgeous in a dreamy, printed, pink lehenga set.