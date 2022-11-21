Style Queens Priyanka, Deepika Rock Suits

Suits are timeless and classic.

The pant suit, on the other hand, is cool.

It's empowering, versatile and inspiring.

More of a red-carpet look, it can be styled to perfection.

Let our B-Town divas inspire you to invest in a celebratory trouser-suit that can be dressed up for dinner parties and daytime events as well.

IMAGE: It's hard to avoid the vibe of blooming flowers and Priyanka Chopra doesn't resist the temptation of going all out in a floral pantsuit.

Her ultra-feminine Rahul Mishra hand-embroidered blazer is coordinated with matching pants in black and gold.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Like we said earlier, the hottest hue of 2022 is pink, and Adah Sharma makes sure she aces the trend in a bright fuchsia suit.

The cape sleeves are fun, and the white sneakers add a sporty touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Rhea Kapoor is quite adventurous when it comes to fashion, and she took her hot pink blazer a notch higher by pairing it with super flared Little Thing Studio pants made from orange peel fabric.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's suit is perfect for work and play.

The colour may not be a crowd-pleaser, but the relaxed fit definitely is!

She finishes off the look with accessories from Joolry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone shows some serious sartorial prowess in an all-red suit featuring a playful cutout vest.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar