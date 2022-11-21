Style Queens Priyanka, Deepika Rock Suits

Suits are timeless and classic.
The pant suit, on the other hand, is cool.
It's empowering, versatile and inspiring.
More of a red-carpet look, it can be styled to perfection.
Let our B-Town divas inspire you to invest in a celebratory trouser-suit that can be dressed up for dinner parties and daytime events as well.
IMAGE: It's hard to avoid the vibe of blooming flowers and Priyanka Chopra doesn't resist the temptation of going all out in a floral pantsuit.
Her ultra-feminine Rahul Mishra hand-embroidered blazer is coordinated with matching pants in black and gold.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Like we said earlier, the hottest hue of 2022 is pink, and Adah Sharma makes sure she aces the trend in a bright fuchsia suit.
The cape sleeves are fun, and the white sneakers add a sporty touch.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Rhea Kapoor is quite adventurous when it comes to fashion, and she took her hot pink blazer a notch higher by pairing it with super flared Little Thing Studio pants made from orange peel fabric.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon's suit is perfect for work and play.
The colour may not be a crowd-pleaser, but the relaxed fit definitely is!
She finishes off the look with accessories from Joolry.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone shows some serious sartorial prowess in an all-red suit featuring a playful cutout vest.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rakul Singh was part sexy and part sharp in a menswear inspired suit with pinstripes and an embellished design on the neck.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar