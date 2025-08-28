When Everyone Made Own Lord Ganesha...

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha KVL

'What a morning it was at Bugle Rock Park, Basavanagudi!' says Sneha KVL from Bengaluru.

'Our eco-friendly Ganesha making event turned into something far more than we imagined. Families, children, and even passersby joined in -- some had traveled all the way from Hoskote, Mysuru and even Coimbatore after seeing the article in the Deccan Herald.

A few stories stayed with us:

An elderly gentleman stopped his morning walk, registered on the spot and shaped his first clay Ganesha.

A lady from Coimbatore, here on a casual walk with her friend, joined in and left with a smile and an idol in her hands.

A couple waiting after the abhisheka at the Dod Ganapati Temple stumbled upon the event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha KVL

'For three hours,' says Sneha 'the park was alive with clay and laughter. What touched us most -- not a single participant looked at their phone. Everyone was present, immersed and connected.

'We are humbled by the encouragement and our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made it special.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy B S Sampathkumar

B S Sampathkumar, also from Bengaluru, celebrates Ganeshotsav at home with his family.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parag

Parag's Ganpati Bappa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mukesh Shetty

Mukesh Shetty shares the picture of Lord Ganesha installed at the Sai Aasha Daya Cooperative Housing Society at Mulund East, north east Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aniruddha Swarnakar

Aniruddha Swarnakar from Berhampore, West Bengal, says, 'My daughter, Riddhima, chose the murti this year.'

