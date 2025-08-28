HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Everyone Made Own Lord Ganesha...

REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read
August 28, 2025 16:10 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha KVL

'What a morning it was at Bugle Rock Park, Basavanagudi!' says Sneha KVL from Bengaluru.

'Our eco-friendly Ganesha making event turned into something far more than we imagined. Families, children, and even passersby joined in -- some had traveled all the way from Hoskote, Mysuru and even Coimbatore after seeing the article in the Deccan Herald.

A few stories stayed with us:

An elderly gentleman stopped his morning walk, registered on the spot and shaped his first clay Ganesha.

A lady from Coimbatore, here on a casual walk with her friend, joined in and left with a smile and an idol in her hands.

A couple waiting after the abhisheka at the Dod Ganapati Temple stumbled upon the event.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sneha KVL

'For three hours,' says Sneha 'the park was alive with clay and laughter. What touched us most -- not a single participant looked at their phone. Everyone was present, immersed and connected.

'We are humbled by the encouragement and our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made it special.'

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy B S Sampathkumar

B S Sampathkumar, also from Bengaluru, celebrates Ganeshotsav at home with his family.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parag

Parag's Ganpati Bappa.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mukesh Shetty

Mukesh Shetty shares the picture of Lord Ganesha installed at the Sai Aasha Daya Cooperative Housing Society at Mulund East, north east Mumbai.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aniruddha Swarnakar

Aniruddha Swarnakar from Berhampore, West Bengal, says, 'My daughter, Riddhima, chose the murti this year.'

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
