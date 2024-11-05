Look Who's Wearing Rohit Bal!

From Ivanka Trump to Deepika Padukone, everyone loved Rohit Bal’s magnificent creations.

‘The brightest stars burn the fastest so we must love them while we can.’

Anna Todd.

Designer Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, after a remarkable 34-year career in fashion.

He began his journey in 1990 and, barely six years later, was hailed by Time magazine as 'India’s master of fabric and fantasy'.

Known for his heavy surface ornamentation and the use of traditional motifs like the lotus and peacock, Bal drew inspiration from the rich heritage of Kashmiri Kashida embroidery.

A bold and maximalist designer, Bal -- who was affectionately called Gudda -- was celebrated for his artistic vision, transcending the commercial aspects of fashion.

Celebrities across the globe have worn his opulent outfits; in India, both Sonam Kapoor, who was one of designer’s favourites, and Karan Johar stepped out this Diwali in his creations.

His international appeal attracted Hollywood celebrities and supermodels and his extravagant shows often drew comparisons to those presented by British fashion designer John Galliano.

Here, then, is a round up of the Who’s Who wearing Rohit Bal.

IMAGE: In February 2020, Ivanka Trump attended a dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, wearing a regal white anarkali with Kashmiri kashidakari by Rohit Bal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ivanka Trump/Instagram

IMAGE: Elizabeth Hurley is another international celebrity who has often worn Rohit Bal's saris.

This statuesque actress posed in a Rohit Bal skirt for Harper's Bazaar. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rohit Bal Official/Instagram

IMAGE: French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, renowned for his iconic, red-soled stilettos, has collaborated creatively with Rohit Bal on several occasions.

At the MET Gala in 2018, Louboutin wore a custom red velvet sherwani embroidered with dori work, which he had selected from Rohit's Gulbagh Spring/Summer 2015 collection.

IMAGE: In a white sari embroidered with gold and bordered in dappled red, Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2010.

IMAGE: And that’s Amitabh Bachchan in Rohit Bal on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

IMAGE: Even Rahul Dravid was clean bowled by Rohit Bal.

IMAGE: M S Dhoni chose a stunning white, silver-embroidered Rohit Bal outfit for the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding.

IMAGE: Showstopper Sonam Kapoor joined Rohit Bal for his popular end-of-the-show jig at the India Bridal Fashion Week 2013, where he showcased his bridal couture collection, The Mulmul Masquerade.