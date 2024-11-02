'Rohit Bal, Alvida Mere Dost'

'He was Vibrant, Colourful, Funny, Genius, Compassionate, Larger than Life, Kind and many more things!'

Designer Rohit Bal, fondly called Gudda by his loved ones, passed away on November 1, 2024.

He succumbed to a heart attack at a south Delhi hospital on Friday. He was 63.

Bal had been battling health issues for a while. But two weeks ago, in October 2024, he stunned everyone when he showcased his collection Kaaynaat: A Bloom In The Universe at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi.

Rohit Bal's sudden demise has shocked the entertainment fraternity. Several of them, including models and fellow designers, took to X and social media as they remembered their friend, contemporary and mentor, his contribution to the world of fashion, his compassionate heart and larger-than-life persona.

IMAGE: Shibani Kashyap with Designer Rohit Bal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Kashyap/X

Shibani Kashyap shared a picture with Rohit Bal on X: Rest in peace, @rohitbal_. The fashion world has lost a true icon, a visionary whose designs defied time and set new standards of elegance. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit and the beauty you created will live on forever.'

IMAGE: Karan Johar in a Rohit Bal creation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar, who posted a series of pictures of himself wearing a Rohit Bal creation, shared his grief: 'I saw Gudda's collection and show and as always marvelled at what a stunning artist, craftsman, fashion legend he is... I say this with a heavy heart and in the present tense because his art and irreplaceable contribution to the fashion industry will remain forever...

'I told myself that I wanted to wear his latest collection on Diwali.. and requested for some of his stunning pieces... unknowingly last night I wore him and clicked some images and got into my car and then read the heartbreaking news of his passing... he is a pioneer and a bonafide legend and will be missed by everyone's lives he touched... Rest in peace Gudda...'

IMAGE: Ananya Panday, the showstopper for Rohit Bal's last collection, Kaaynaat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

She was the last celebrity to walk for Gudda. And probably the last celebrity to dance with him.

Sharing a picture from their show, Ananya Panday added a heart and a pigeon along with a prayer: 'Om Shanti.'

Raymonds Chairman Gautam Singhania mourned, 'Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend.

'You brought so much light, laughter and kindness into the lives of everyone around you.

'I'm grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation.

'You'll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in all of us. Rest peacefully, my friend,' Singhania wrote on X.

Actor Anupam Kher was not short of adjectives describing his old friend on X. 'He was Vibrant, Colourful, Funny, Genius, Compassionate, Larger than Life, Kind and many more things! Above all A Great Human being.

'Bodily may not be there. But he will be eternal. I lost a friend today. Alvida mere dost #RohitBal!'

IMAGE: Vijender Singh walked as showstopper for Rohit Bal in 2008. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijender Singh/X

Olympic medalist Vijender Singh, who walked for the designer in 2008, shared a picture from the event and wrote: 'Rest in peace brother #Rohitbal'

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor in a Rohit Bal creation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Film producer and fashion entrepreneur Rhea Kapoor posted a series of pictures including her sister-actor Sonam Kapoor in Bal's creations and captioned it: '@sonamkapoor in Gudda for Diwali Forever and Ever.'

Former model Nikita Sahay who got her first modelling break through Rohit Bal, described him as an 'encouraging, affectionate, and heartwarming' person in real life.

