'Rohit Bal Made Me Feel Like A Goddess'

Model-actress Aishwarya Sushmita pays tribute to legendary designer Rohit Bal who passed into the ages on November 1.

Aishwarya Sushmita shares her heartfelt memories about 'Gudda' and his profound impact on her career with Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

Aishwarya Sushmita in a Rohit Bal creation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita

"I remember entering the fashion industry with both excitement and uncertainty. Amidst that whirlwind, there were a few designers who came forward to tell me how they loved my work, which meant a lot.

"Rohit Bal was one of those rare voices and I'll never forget that moment.

"During one of my earliest shows, he looked at me for a good 10 seconds and then simply said, 'You are beautiful.' Coming from a legend like him, it was incredibly validating. At that stage, I was still discovering what 'beautiful' truly meant in this world, but his words gave me confidence and made me feel recognised.

"Rohit Bal's creations are grand and awe-inspiring and I'm honoured to have had the chance to showcase his designs. There were quite a few newcomers who found his intricate pieces challenging to carry off on the runway, but he always showed them understanding and respect.

"It's rare to find a designer of his stature who remains so humble, kind and encouraging to everyone around him.

"His loss is a profound one for the fashion industry.

"Wearing his outfits always felt transformative I'd feel like a goddess, enveloped in his artistry."

Aishwarya Sushmita in a hand embroidered gold lame jacket with Kashmiri thread work by Rohit Bal at the FDCI India couture week 2018/19. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Bal Couture/Instagram

At the same time, I am also deeply grateful to Apu (Aparna Bahl) and Pujan for believing in me during those early days. They let me open the show and line-up for Rohit Bal, something I cherish as a moment of trust and support. Their faith in me has been invaluable.

Fashion has truly shaped who I am today. It has added depth to my personality and given me the strength to move forward. I will always carry a soft spot for the journey fashion has taken me on and for the incredible people who believed in me along the way.