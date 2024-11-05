'He offered countless opportunities to newcomers, from designers and models to choreographers.'

'He taught by example that success should be shared and that there is immense power in staying grounded, even at the top.'

Rohit Bal wearing his own creation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Bal Official/Instagram

"For nearly a decade, I had the privilege of working alongside him and each experience reinforced the depth of his impact on the industry," Zander, model and actor, tells Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

"In today's world, where trends evolve rapidly and the younger generation eagerly embraces fashion, it's easy to overlook the origins of many iconic styles.

Much of what's celebrated in contemporary Indian fashion traces back to the legacy of Rohit Bal.

For nearly a decade, I had the privilege of working alongside him and each experience reinforced the depth of his impact on the industry.

Rohit Bal has always been more than a designer; he was a visionary who consistently set milestones.

Working on his shows, there was a constant sense that we were part of something monumental, something that would ripple out to become a lasting trend embraced worldwide.

His presence was a reminder that fashion, at its best, can be timeless.

What truly sets him apart, however, is his pioneering spirit in introducing luxury to Indian fashion.

Before him, luxury was synonymous with Western aesthetics.

He redefined this by drawing deeply from India's rich heritage, showing the world what true Indian luxury could be.

He created an identity that was distinctly Indian, yet universally admired, and he did so with a grace and charisma that drew people to him.

Zander walks in a Rohit Bal outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI Grand Finale 2024 in Delhi. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Zander Lama

Those who have worked with Rohit know that his warmth and generosity are unparalleled.

In an industry where success can often alter attitudes, his humility remained unwavering.

He offered countless opportunities to newcomers, from designers and models to choreographers, fostering an environment that encouraged growth for everyone around him.

He taught by example that success should be shared and that there is immense power in staying grounded, even at the top.

As the fashion industry mourns this tremendous loss, his legacy endures.

His influence continues to inspire and shape generations of designers.

While we may not always recognise the depth of his contributions, his spirit lives on in every piece inspired by his vision.

Rohit Bal has left an indelible mark on fashion, proving that legends, indeed, never die -- they live on, shaping the future long after they are gone.