Alia's Stunning Debut At The Paris Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt wows at the Paris Fashion Week.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Andie MacDowell on the ramp at the Walk Your Worth show, hosted by the French cosmetics group, L'Oreal. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Alia Bhatt does not know the meaning of the word stop.

Her career in India is dotted with films that would satisfy the soul of any actor.

Internationally, she has taken her first step last year with Heart Of Stone, a film, co-starring Gal Gadot, in which her performance was appreciated.

And now, she has joined the L'Oreal pantheon as its brand ambassador, the only Indian to do so after Aishwarya Rai.

On September 23, Alia made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week for the cosmetic major.

She wore a stunning off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit that flared femininely at the bottom with a metallic silver bustier that perfectly accentuated her figure.

The glossy black and shimmering silver was a visually striking combination and Alia's smile made sure all attention was on her as she walked the ramp.