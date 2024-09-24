News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Alia's Stunning Debut At The Paris Fashion Week

Alia's Stunning Debut At The Paris Fashion Week

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 24, 2024 08:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alia Bhatt wows at the Paris Fashion Week.

Alia Bhatt and Andie MacDowell at the Walk Your Worth show, hosted by the French cosmetics group, L'Oreal.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Andie MacDowell on the ramp at the Walk Your Worth show, hosted by the French cosmetics group, L'Oreal. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Alia Bhatt does not know the meaning of the word stop.

Her career in India is dotted with films that would satisfy the soul of any actor.

Internationally, she has taken her first step last year with Heart Of Stone, a film, co-starring Gal Gadot, in which her performance was appreciated.

And now, she has joined the L'Oreal pantheon as its brand ambassador, the only Indian to do so after Aishwarya Rai.

On September 23, Alia made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week for the cosmetic major.

She wore a stunning off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit that flared femininely at the bottom with a metallic silver bustier that perfectly accentuated her figure.

The glossy black and shimmering silver was a visually striking combination and Alia's smile made sure all attention was on her as she walked the ramp.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Very Best Films Of Alia Bhatt
The Very Best Films Of Alia Bhatt
Why Alia Is A 'Truly International Star'
Why Alia Is A 'Truly International Star'
Alia's Adorable Moment With Raha
Alia's Adorable Moment With Raha
Can Kejriwal Reconnect With Delhi Voters?
Can Kejriwal Reconnect With Delhi Voters?
How Many Crorepatis In J&K Poll Phase II?
How Many Crorepatis In J&K Poll Phase II?
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Why Gukesh is not Rapport's favourite for World C'ship
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row
Tirupati temple 'purified' amid animal fat in laddu row

More like this

Adah, Alia, Nitashi have a I LOVE INDIA moment!

Adah, Alia, Nitashi have a I LOVE INDIA moment!

Is This Alia, Khushi, Bhumi's Favourite New Colour?

Is This Alia, Khushi, Bhumi's Favourite New Colour?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances